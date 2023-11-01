A dog and its six puppies have been rescued from a house fire in Devon.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to Elmside in Exeter on Tuesday 31 October to reports of a house fire.

"The 999 call came in just before 2pm, reporting that seven dogs were trapped inside the property," a spokesperson for the service said.

Teams from Danes Castle Fire Station arrived at the scene in three and a half minutes and found smoke coming from a first-floor window.

The crew got to enjoy some cuddles after the rescue. Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson said: "Crews immediately entered the property wearing breathing apparatus to find the kitchen well alight.

"The fire was quickly extinguished using a hose reel jet and all of the six puppies and the puppies' mum were rescued."

All of the puppies are now safe and well.