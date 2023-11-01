Storm Ciarán: The confirmed school closures in Devon and Cornwall as bad weather to hit South West
More than 80 schools in Devon will be closed tomorrow as the UK braces for Storm Ciarán.
A handful of schools in Cornwall have also confirmed they will close, with more expected to follow suit shortly.
One Somerset School - Haygrove School in Bridgwater - will also be closed because its building has been deemed unsafe.
As Storm Ciarán approaches the UK winds are expected to reach 85mph in exposed places, 70-80mph on the coast and 65-75mph inland.
As a result, the Met Office has issued two amber weather warnings for wind, meaning there is a danger to life. Several yellow weather warnings for rain are also in place.
The Cornwall schools closing on 2 November
Altarnun Primary School
Camborne School and International Science Academy
Egloskerry School
Launceston Primary School
Penwith Alternative Provision Academy
The Cornwall schools opening late on 2 November
St Levan Primary School - opening late 10am
The Roseland Academy - opening late 10am
Marazion School - opening late 10am
Mousehole School - opening late 9am
Newlyn School - opening late 9.30am
All the Devon schools which have announced closures on 2 November
Ashwater Primary School
Aveton Gifford CofE Primary School
Axe Valley Academy
Beaford Community Primary & Nursery School
Barley Lane School
Bere Alston Primary Academy
Bideford College
Bratton Fleming Community Primary School
Black Torrington Church Of England Primary School
Bolham Community Primary School
The Beacon Church of England (VA) Primary School
Boasley Cross Community Primary School
Bowhill Primary School
Bradford Primary School Closed
Bradley Barton Primary School and Nursery Unit
Broadhembury Church of England Primary School
Branscombe Church Of England Primary School
Brayford Academy
Bridestowe Primary School
Bridgerule Church Of England Primary School
Brixington Primary Academy
Castle Primary School
Cockwood Primary School
Copplestone Primary School
Combe Martin Primary School
Cornwood Church Of England Primary School
Colyton Primary Academy
Chagford Church Of England Primary School
Chudleigh Knighton Church Of England Primary School
Clyst Vale Community College
Cullompton Community College
Culmstock Primary School
Doddiscombsleigh Primary School
Decoy Primary School, Newton Abbot
The Erme Primary School
Ellen Tinkham School
Exbourne Church Of England Primary School
Farway Church Of England Primary School
Feniton Church Of England Primary School
Great Torrington School
Great Torrington Bluecoat Church Of England Primary School
Goodleigh Church Of England Primary School
Halberton Primary School
Hatherleigh Community Primary School
Halwill Community Primary School
Hawkchurch Church Of England School
Hazeldown School
Heathcoat Primary School
Highweek Community Primary and Nursery School, Newton Abbot
Highampton Community Primary School
High Bickington Church of England Primary Academy
Hemyock Primary School
Horrabridge Primary & Nursery School
Holsworthy Church Of England Primary School
Holsworthy Community College
Ide Primary School
Instow Community Primary and Pre-School
Ilfracombe Infant And Nursery School
Ilfracombe Church Of England Junior School
Ilfracombe Church of England Academy
Kingskerswell Church of England Primary School
Kenton Primary School
Kenn Church Of England Primary School
Kingsbridge Community Primary School
Kings Nympton Community Primary School
Kentisbeare Church Of England Primary School
The Lampard Community School
Lady Seaward’s Church of England Primary School
Lady Modiford’s Church of England Primary School
Littleham Church of England Primary School
Lydford Primary School
Malborough With South Huish Church Of England Primary School
Meavy Church Of England Primary School
Musbury Primary School
Mill Water School, East Budleigh
Milton Abbot School
Newton Abbot College
North Tawton Community Primary School and Nursery
Northlew And Ashbury Parochial Church Of England Primary School
Okehampton Primary School and Foundation Unit
Orchard Manor School
Orchard Vale Community School
Pathfield School, Barnstaple
Pilton Community College
Plymtree Church Of England Primary School
Rackenford Church Of England Primary School
alcombe Church Of England Primary School
South Tawton Primary School
Stoke Hill Junior School
Southbrook School
Sidmouth Church Of England Primary School
South Molton Community College
The Shoreline Academy
Stansfield Academy
Shaldon Primary School
Shaugh Prior Primary School
Sampford Peverell Church Of England Primary School
St Helen’s Church of England School
St Andrew’s Primary School
St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School, Yelverton
St Catherine’s CofE Primary School, Newton Abbot
St Giles-on-the-Heath Community School
St Thomas Primary School, Exeter
St James Church of England Primary and Nursery School
St Mary’s Church of England Primary School, Brixton
St Michael’s Church of England Primary School
St Margaret’s Church of England (Aided) Junior School
Swimbridge Church Of England Primary School
Stokenham Area Primary School
South Dartmoor Community College
Tidcombe Primary School
Tipton St John Church Of England Primary School
Tiverton High School
The Topsham School
Uffculme Primary School
Uffculme School
Ugborough Primary School
Uplowman Church Of England Primary School
West Croft School
Winkleigh Primary School
Witheridge Church Of England Primary Academy
Willand School
Whitchurch Community Primary School
Woodbury Salterton Church Of England Primary School
Woodbury Church Of England Primary School