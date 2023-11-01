More than 80 schools in Devon will be closed tomorrow as the UK braces for Storm Ciarán.

A handful of schools in Cornwall have also confirmed they will close, with more expected to follow suit shortly.

One Somerset School - Haygrove School in Bridgwater - will also be closed because its building has been deemed unsafe.

As Storm Ciarán approaches the UK winds are expected to reach 85mph in exposed places, 70-80mph on the coast and 65-75mph inland.

As a result, the Met Office has issued two amber weather warnings for wind, meaning there is a danger to life. Several yellow weather warnings for rain are also in place.

The Cornwall schools closing on 2 November

Altarnun Primary School

Camborne School and International Science Academy

Egloskerry School

Launceston Primary School

Penwith Alternative Provision Academy

The Cornwall schools opening late on 2 November

St Levan Primary School - opening late 10am

The Roseland Academy - opening late 10am

Marazion School - opening late 10am

Mousehole School - opening late 9am

Newlyn School - opening late 9.30am

All the Devon schools which have announced closures on 2 November