Storm Ciarán: The confirmed school closures in Devon and Cornwall as bad weather to hit South West

Two amber weather warnings and several yellow warnings have been issued by the Met Office Credit: Met Office

More than 80 schools in Devon will be closed tomorrow as the UK braces for Storm Ciarán.

A handful of schools in Cornwall have also confirmed they will close, with more expected to follow suit shortly.

One Somerset School - Haygrove School in Bridgwater - will also be closed because its building has been deemed unsafe.

As Storm Ciarán approaches the UK winds are expected to reach 85mph in exposed places, 70-80mph on the coast and 65-75mph inland.

As a result, the Met Office has issued two amber weather warnings for wind, meaning there is a danger to life. Several yellow weather warnings for rain are also in place.

The Cornwall schools closing on 2 November

  • Altarnun Primary School

  • Camborne School and International Science Academy

  • Egloskerry School

  • Launceston Primary School

  • Penwith Alternative Provision Academy

The Cornwall schools opening late on 2 November

  • St Levan Primary School - opening late 10am

  • The Roseland Academy - opening late 10am

  • Marazion School - opening late 10am

  • Mousehole School - opening late 9am

  • Newlyn School - opening late 9.30am

All the Devon schools which have announced closures on 2 November

  • Ashwater Primary School

  • Aveton Gifford CofE Primary School

  • Axe Valley Academy

  • Beaford Community Primary & Nursery School

  • Barley Lane School

  • Bere Alston Primary Academy

  • Bideford College

  • Bratton Fleming Community Primary School

  • Black Torrington Church Of England Primary School

  • Bolham Community Primary School

  • The Beacon Church of England (VA) Primary School

  • Boasley Cross Community Primary School

  • Bowhill Primary School

  • Bradford Primary School Closed

  • Bradley Barton Primary School and Nursery Unit

  • Broadhembury Church of England Primary School

  • Branscombe Church Of England Primary School

  • Brayford Academy

  • Bridestowe Primary School

  • Bridgerule Church Of England Primary School

  • Brixington Primary Academy

  • Castle Primary School

  • Cockwood Primary School

  • Copplestone Primary School

  • Combe Martin Primary School

  • Cornwood Church Of England Primary School

  • Colyton Primary Academy

  • Chagford Church Of England Primary School

  • Chudleigh Knighton Church Of England Primary School

  • Clyst Vale Community College

  • Cullompton Community College

  • Culmstock Primary School

  • Doddiscombsleigh Primary School

  • Decoy Primary School, Newton Abbot

  • The Erme Primary School

  • Ellen Tinkham School

  • Exbourne Church Of England Primary School

  • Farway Church Of England Primary School

  • Feniton Church Of England Primary School

  • Great Torrington School

  • Great Torrington Bluecoat Church Of England Primary School

  • Goodleigh Church Of England Primary School

  • Halberton Primary School

  • Hatherleigh Community Primary School

  • Halwill Community Primary School

  • Hawkchurch Church Of England School

  • Hazeldown School

  • Heathcoat Primary School

  • Highweek Community Primary and Nursery School, Newton Abbot

  • Highampton Community Primary School

  • High Bickington Church of England Primary Academy

  • Hemyock Primary School

  • Horrabridge Primary & Nursery School

  • Holsworthy Church Of England Primary School

  • Holsworthy Community College

  • Ide Primary School

  • Instow Community Primary and Pre-School

  • Ilfracombe Infant And Nursery School

  • Ilfracombe Church Of England Junior School

  • Ilfracombe Church of England Academy

  • Kingskerswell Church of England Primary School

  • Kenton Primary School

  • Kenn Church Of England Primary School

  • Kingsbridge Community Primary School

  • Kings Nympton Community Primary School

  • Kentisbeare Church Of England Primary School

  • The Lampard Community School

  • Lady Seaward’s Church of England Primary School

  • Lady Modiford’s Church of England Primary School

  • Littleham Church of England Primary School

  • Lydford Primary School

  • Malborough With South Huish Church Of England Primary School

  • Meavy Church Of England Primary School

  • Musbury Primary School

  • Mill Water School, East Budleigh

  • Milton Abbot School

  • Newton Abbot College

  • North Tawton Community Primary School and Nursery

  • Northlew And Ashbury Parochial Church Of England Primary School

  • Okehampton Primary School and Foundation Unit

  • Orchard Manor School

  • Orchard Vale Community School

  • Pathfield School, Barnstaple

  • Pilton Community College

  • Plymtree Church Of England Primary School

  • Rackenford Church Of England Primary School

  • alcombe Church Of England Primary School

  • South Tawton Primary School

  • Stoke Hill Junior School

  • Southbrook School

  • Sidmouth Church Of England Primary School

  • South Molton Community College

  • The Shoreline Academy

  • Stansfield Academy

  • Shaldon Primary School

  • Shaugh Prior Primary School

  • Sampford Peverell Church Of England Primary School

  • St Helen’s Church of England School

  • St Andrew’s Primary School

  • St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School, Yelverton

  • St Catherine’s CofE Primary School, Newton Abbot

  • St Giles-on-the-Heath Community School

  • St Thomas Primary School, Exeter

  • St James Church of England Primary and Nursery School

  • St Mary’s Church of England Primary School, Brixton

  • St Michael’s Church of England Primary School

  • St Margaret’s Church of England (Aided) Junior School

  • Swimbridge Church Of England Primary School

  • Stokenham Area Primary School

  • South Dartmoor Community College

  • Tidcombe Primary School

  • Tipton St John Church Of England Primary School

  • Tiverton High School

  • The Topsham School

  • Uffculme Primary School

  • Uffculme School

  • Ugborough Primary School

  • Uplowman Church Of England Primary School

  • West Croft School

  • Winkleigh Primary School

  • Witheridge Church Of England Primary Academy

  • Willand School

  • Whitchurch Community Primary School

  • Woodbury Salterton Church Of England Primary School

  • Woodbury Church Of England Primary School