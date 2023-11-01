A food kiosk in a Bristol park has been vandalised with graffiti, prompting a police appeal for information.

A bomb appears to have been spray-painted on to the side of Edna's Kitchen in Castle Park on 15 October.

The incident is thought to have taken place sometime between 1-7am.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Additional patrols will be taking place in the park and anyone with any information is encouraged to come forward."

Anyone who does have any information is being urged to contact police on 101 and quote the reference number 5223253436 or complete an online appeals form