A handful of flights have been cancelled in the South West after Storm Ciarán hit the UK.

Flights two and from the Channel Islands, which has been hit badly by the storm, have been cancelled from both Exeter and Bristol Airports.

Passengers flying to Dublin and Amsterdam are also facing cancellations.

It comes as a Met Office amber weather warning for wind remains in place across Devon and Cornwall until 11am. There are also yellow warnings for wind and rain spanning the rest of the South West.

The storm has seen hundreds of schools closed in Devon and Cornwall and has left around 8,500 homes without power in Cornwall alone.

There is also severe disruption on the roads and rail, with fallen trees blocking key routes in Cornwall and flooding on the railway sparking a raft of cancellations.

Flights have been cancelled at the region's two major airports.

The cancellations at Bristol Airport

Arrivals:

10.50am Blue Islands from Jersey - cancelled

1.15pm Klm from Amsterdam - cancelled

2.30pm Aurigny from Exeter to Guernsey - cancelled

4.45pm Klm from Amsterdam - cancelled

Departures:

11.20 Blue Islands to Jersey - cancelled

1.45pm Klm to Amsterdam - cancelled

5.15pm Klm to Amsterdam - cancelled

The cancellations at Exeter Airport

Arrivals:

8.50am Aer Lingus from Dublin - cancelled

10.05am Blue Islands from Jersey - cancelled

1.25pm Aurigny from Guernsey - cancelled

Departures: