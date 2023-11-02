The ticket sale for Glastonbury Festival 2024 has been delayed two weeks.

Coach ticket packages were due to go on sale on Thursday 2 November before the general sale on Sunday 5 November.

But organisers have now delayed the sales after some people hoping to buy tickets discovered their registrations were no longer valid.

When will Glastonbury tickets go on sale?

Coach packages will now go on sale at 6pm on Thursday 16 November

General sale will be at 9am on Sunday 19 November

In a statement, Glastonbury Festival organisers said the delay follows a review of registrations made before 2020 in the See Tickets and Glastonbury Festival database.

They said the review was to make sure the details they had were up to date and the organisations did not keep hold of people's information for longer than necessary.

"These registrants were asked to take action to confirm their registration if they wished to keep it," a spokesperson for the festival said.

"As always, registration was then closed on Monday 30 October ahead of the ticket sale.

"Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday's registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were.

"Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday 6 November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday 13 November."

People are being urged to check their registrations on the Glastonbury Festival website or submit a new one.

The spokesperson added: " We apologise for the late change to the ticket sale dates, but we want to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket for next year's Festival is able to confirm their registration ahead of the sale."