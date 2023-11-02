Police have released an image of someone they wish to speak to after a man grabbed a young woman in Gloucestershire.

The incident happened on Tuesday 31 October in Cam. The man had been driving a red car along Dursley Road, near the junction with Springfield, when he pulled the vehicle over and asked the woman for the time.

He then mounted the pavement in front of her to block her path, exited the vehicle and approached the woman, who is aged 22.

The man, who was described as being white, middle aged with greying hair and spoke with a local accent, grabbed her by the arm. She hit him in the face and left the area.

The incident happened at around 4.15pm and it is not known what direction the man left in. It is understood that he did not follow her.

Enquiries are taking place and police are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man from the e-fit image or who lives in the surrounding area and may have information which could help.

In particular, investigating officers are asking people to review their dashcam and home footage between the times of 4pm and 4.40pm on Tuesday, in case it has captured anything which could assist.

You can provide information to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 332 of 31 October.