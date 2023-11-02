A man in his twenties has been attacked by a group of five men in Bristol City Centre.

Police say t he victim suffered a serious head injury on 28 October when he was assaulted between 2.15am and 2.20am on Broad Quay.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and “faces a long recovery” according to Avon and Somerset Police.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent against the victim. He has now been released on bail.

Several items were also stolen from the victim including his phone wallet and personal documents.

DC Eleanor Gaskarth said: “The area was very busy at the time of this nasty assault and we’re hoping there may be witnesses or people who have footage who have yet to come forward.”

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage which may help our investigation to call 101.