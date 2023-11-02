Proposals for the site of a controversial redevelopment that saw more than 100 trees felled in a city centre have been updated.

F ollowing feedback from the public Plymouth City Council has said 202 trees will now be planted in the north of Armada Way, between Royal Parade and North Cross.

Earlier this year, the decision to cut down 110 trees in the middle of the night as part of a £12.7m regeneration project sparked national outrage.

The new proposals include a higher number of trees on Armada Way – which was 153 before the felling and 174 trees in the original, now scrapped, design.

Contractors began cutting down the trees in the city centre during the night. Credit: Michelle Lane

In October , the council published their proposals for the future of Armada Way asking residents for their views.

Following feedback from local environmental groups, Plymouth City Council said the design has now been changed to include more trees.

The council said the trees will be selected for their suitability for an urban landscape and will be between 3.5 and eight metres tall when planted.

It added shrubs and wildflowers will also be planted as part of the council's goal to achieve a biodiversity net gain of 20 per cent, as well as support wildlife in the city centre.

The plan includes areas for pop-up entertainment. Credit: Plymouth City Council

Councillor Tom Briars-Delve, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change said: "Re-greening Armada Way is an important priority for us."

Acknowledging that the previous Council Leader's decision to fell the trees "divided opinion," he said the new Council "appreciates" how much the trees mean to many residents.

"We want a modern-day city centre that is thriving environmentally as well as economically, with enhanced biodiversity, ample canopy cover and solar panels that will assist with our carbon neutral ambitions." Cllr Briars-Delve

Cllr Briars-Delve added: "We have worked really hard with our arboricultural team to ensure they are the right trees, in the right places."

The executive order to cut down the trees in March 2023 was signed by the former Conservative leader of the council, Richard Bingley.

Campaigners got an injunction at 1am to halt the chopping, but by that time not many of the trees remained.

Mr Bingley resigned from his role and Labour took control of the council following May's local elections.