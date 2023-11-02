A lane is closed on the M5 following a two-vehicle crash in Somerset today, Thursday 2 November.

The crash took place between junction 22 for Burnham-on-Sea and junction 23 for Bridgwater. It was first reported shortly after 10am and traffic is now building.

Inrix says: "One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on M5 Southbound from J22 (Burnham-on-Sea) to J23 A39 (Bridgwater North).

Updates to follow.

12:15pm update - "Severe delays"

Inrix reports: "Severe delays and one lane closed due to recovery work and accident, a car and an overturned caravan involved on M5 Southbound from J22 (Burnham-on-sea) to J23 A39 (Bridgwater North).

"Traffic was held around 11:50 for ten minutes to upright the caravan, lanes one and two remain closed for ongoing recovery. Source:CCTV image, Highways, INRIX Speed Sensors."