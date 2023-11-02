Storm Ciarán has caused travel disruption across the region with many routes blocked.

Wind speeds of over 100mph have been recorded in the region and much of the West Country remained under an amber warning until 11am this morning.

In Somerset, many roads have been affected by fallen trees and landslips.

Many roads and paths are not accessible due to extreme flooding. Credit: Travel Somerset

Over 30 trees came down overnight as a result of the storm, according to Travel Somerset.

"As it stands, no further trees have come down in Sedgemoor and West Somerset this morning, but a tree has come down on Dod Lane in Glastonbury and on Chiselborough Hall Lane in South Somerset," said Travel Somerset.

The Taunton area has seen trees fall on the Avenue, Shepherds Drove, Burrowbridge and Kingston Road.

Multiple Trees are down in the Taunton area. Credit: Travel Somerset

There was a landslip on Green Lane in East Chinnock and the road has been closed.

Landslides or landslips occur when an amount of ground moves all at once significantly changing the landscape. Credit: Travel Somerset

Flooding has also caused a road closure on Scotts Way in Middle Chinnock.

Schools across Devon and Cornwall have also been closed as a result of the storm. Credit: Travel Somerset

The following roads are also closed across Somerset:

A37 Ilchester Rd - Coppits Hill Lane to Vagg Lane

A358 Donyatt

A356 Norton Sub Hamdon

B3168 Ilton to Curry Rivel

Stoke Road near Stoke Sub Hamdon

Pitway Hill

Hawthorn Hill, Broadmead and Coat Rd, at Gawbridge Rd junction

Hawthorn Hill at the Kingsbury Rhyne culvert.

Stibbear Lane near Donyatt

Oak Road, Tone Green

Nynehead Road near Wellington

The storm could last for three days. Credit: Travel Somerset

The A359 is now open following earlier flooding and Somerset Council recommends approaching the A378 Wrantage with care.