Storm Ciarán: Somerset roads closed by fallen trees and landslips
Storm Ciarán has caused travel disruption across the region with many routes blocked.
Wind speeds of over 100mph have been recorded in the region and much of the West Country remained under an amber warning until 11am this morning.
In Somerset, many roads have been affected by fallen trees and landslips.
Over 30 trees came down overnight as a result of the storm, according to Travel Somerset.
"As it stands, no further trees have come down in Sedgemoor and West Somerset this morning, but a tree has come down on Dod Lane in Glastonbury and on Chiselborough Hall Lane in South Somerset," said Travel Somerset.
The Taunton area has seen trees fall on the Avenue, Shepherds Drove, Burrowbridge and Kingston Road.
There was a landslip on Green Lane in East Chinnock and the road has been closed.
Flooding has also caused a road closure on Scotts Way in Middle Chinnock.
The following roads are also closed across Somerset:
A37 Ilchester Rd - Coppits Hill Lane to Vagg Lane
A358 Donyatt
A356 Norton Sub Hamdon
B3168 Ilton to Curry Rivel
Stoke Road near Stoke Sub Hamdon
Pitway Hill
Hawthorn Hill, Broadmead and Coat Rd, at Gawbridge Rd junction
Hawthorn Hill at the Kingsbury Rhyne culvert.
Stibbear Lane near Donyatt
Oak Road, Tone Green
Nynehead Road near Wellington
The A359 is now open following earlier flooding and Somerset Council recommends approaching the A378 Wrantage with care.