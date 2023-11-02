A car was swept into the sea at Sidmouth as Storm Ciarán hit the West Country.

The vehicle, believed to be a pick-up truck, teetered on the brink of the esplanade before crashing into the water below in the evening on 1 November.

Storm Ciarán has brought widespread disruption in the South West with schools closed, thousands of homes without power and major travel routes blocked.

A Met Office amber weather warning remains in place until 11am in Cornwall and Devon. Wind speeds of almost 80mph have already been recorded in the region.

Hundreds of schools across Devon and Cornwall have been shut, and people are being advised to only travel if absolutely necessary with roads and rail lines blocked. There are also a handful of flight cancellations from Exeter and Bristol airports.

More than 8,500 homes in Cornwall have been left without power due to the conditions, the council has confirmed. Areas affected include Truro, Penzance, Camborne and Perranporth.

People in Somerset have also been warned of possible flooding following the heavy rainfall.

Regarding the incident in Sidmouth, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services were called at 8.30pm on Wednesday 1 November to Sidmouth Esplanade following a report of an unattended car on the ledge of a boat ramp.

"The vehicle was pulled into the sea by the waves. Fire, ambulance, and Coastguard attended. The vehicle was secured by the fire service for recovery when conditions are safe.