Storm Ciarán has brought widespread disruption in the South West with schools closed, thousands of homes without power and major travel routes blocked.

A Met Office amber weather warning remains in place untill 11am in Cornwall and Devon. Wind speeds of almost 80mph have already been recorded in the region.

Hundreds of schools across Devon and Cornwall have been shut, and people are being advised to only travel if absolutely necessary with roads and rail lines blocked. There are also a handful of flight cancellations from Exeter and Bristol airports..

More than 8,500 homes in Cornwall have been left without power due to the conditions, Cornwall Council has confirmed. Areas affected include Truro, Penzance, Camborne and Perranporth.

People in Somerset have also been warned of possible flooding following the heavy rainfall.

Cornwall roads

Trees are blocking roads in Cornwall caused by the high winds which have already hit the Duchy.

The A30 at Alverton near Penzance is blocked, as well as the A390 Morlaix Avenue and A390 Union Hill in Truro. The A394 between Marazion and Goldsithney is also blocked.

Bus services in Cornwall have also been suspended due to the number of trees blocking roads.

Devon roads

The A30 in Honiton is blocked both ways due to flooding and a broken down vehicle - between Honiton Turnoff and the B3177 Fenny Bridges.

A car was washed into the sea in Sidmouth last night amid the strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Devon and Cornwall Police has since confirmed the vehicle was unattended.

Somerset roads

All traffic is being held on the A303 Westbound from Horton Cross to the A30 in Upottery due to flooding.

Railways

There are no trains running in Cornwall due to fallen trees and flooding, causing more disruption for rail passengers.

In Devon, the line between Taunton and Exeter St Davids will be closed all day.Services will start and terminate at Bristol Temple Meads/Taunton, with a full service running between Exeter St Davids and Plymouth.

In Wiltshire, there is no service on GWR and SWR between Salisbury and Southampton Central due to the bad weather. There are also no trains running between Salisbury and Exeter St Davids.

Those travelling being advised by Great Western Railway (GWR) to check before setting off on their journeys.

School closures

Hundreds of schools are closed across the region to keep pupils and staff safe during the storm. Here is a full list of school closures in Devon and Cornwall.

RNLI warn to stay away from the coast

The RNLI has urged people watching the conditions to stay away from the coast.

RNLI water safety manager Ross Macleod said: "This rough weather could make visiting our coasts around southern England and Wales treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions.

“While people may want to experience extreme weather around the coast, we would strongly advise against doing so. It is not worth risking your life, so we urge people to respect the water and watch from a safe distance.”