A woman has died after a car was found in a river in Devon.

Emergency services were called to the River Tavy, near Roborough, at 9:55am on Thursday 2 November after reports of a car in the water.

It is not known when the car entered the water, but the incident is not believed to have been weather-related.

Police say the woman was pulled out of the vehicle by firefighters and received treatment at the scene, but later died in hospital.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman's next of kin have been informed and the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

They added: "Search and rescue teams, assisted by the Coastguard helicopter, were involved in continued searches of the river and its surrounds to ensure there were no other casualties.

"The searches have now concluded and officers are content that no other person was in the vehicle.

"The car was secured by the fire service and has since been recovered."