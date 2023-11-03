An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing woman from Bristol who has not been seen for almost two weeks.

23-year-old Lauren was reported missing on 22 October from the Southville area of the city.

Avon and Somerset Police said that concerns are growing for her welfare.

She is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 3ins in height and has wavy brown hair.

Along with Southville, Lauren is also known to frequent the Jamaica Street and Stokes Croft areas of Bristol.

Police are asking anyone who sees Lauren to call 999 quoting reference number 5223264716. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police via 101.