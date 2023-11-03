Police are appealing to identify a man after a woman was inappropriately touched in Bristol.

The incident took place between 8.50pm and 9pm on Thursday 5 October.

The woman was walking on Temple Way, between the junction with Narrow Plain and the footpath to Jacob Street. The stranger followed her before cuddling her from behind without consent.

The man is described as white, aged between 22 and 25 with short brown or blond hair.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: " We appreciate the image isn't of the highest quality, but we hope it will allow people to identify the man.

"If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5223243367."