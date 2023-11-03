A grade II listed bridge on the edge of the Cotswolds is reopening several months after it was forced to close.

The Halfpenny Bridge , which connects Lechlade with Highworth and Swindon, has been closed to traffic since June after it was struck by a car and part of the wall collapsed.

The 18th-century bridge in Lechlade will reopen to the public at 4.30pm on 3 November.

It comes after eight weeks of reconstruction work, including the repair of the eastern parapet, a low protective wall along the edge of the bridge.

However, Gloucestershire County Council said a hole has been uncovered at one end of the bridge during the works that will require further repairs.

The footpath over the bridge and the pedestrian path under the arch by the river will remain closed for levelling and other maintenance.

All work must be approved by Historic England and the Secretary of State because the bridge is a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

The crash in June demolished a significant amount of the bridge's parapet and caused cracking and spalling.

A section of the parapet was dislodged and fell into the River Thames.

The impact meant that a total of 12 metres of the eastern parapet needed deconstructing and rebuilding.