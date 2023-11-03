A group of teenagers have been arrested after a boy was stabbed in Bristol.

Four boys, all aged 16 or younger, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent on Friday 3 November.

It follows an assault involving a group of boys near John Cozens House, St Judes, which left a 16-year-old boy injured at about 7:50pm on Saturday 30 September.

The victim managed to seek help within the building and an ambulance was called.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police say the boy is now recovering following the stabbing.

The group involved in the assault have been described as being aged between 14 and 16 years old and were seen wearing dark clothing and hoods.

One was riding an e-scooter while two others had pushbikes. All the suspects made off from the assault along Wade Street.

The four boys that have been arrested have since been released under strict bail conditions, including not to go near John Cozens House, while the investigation continues.

The force's neighbourhood policing team has been speaking with community leaders and residents and has been carrying out targeted patrols.

Officers are asking anyone who was in Lamb Street, Wade Street, Wellington Road or John Cozens House between 7:30pm and 8:30pm on Saturday 30 September to get in touch if they saw anything or have any footage that may help them.

Anybody who may be able to help detectives with their investigation is being asked to call 101 and give the reference 5223238803.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or on their website.