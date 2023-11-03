A man was attacked in a Plymouth nightclub which resulted in him being taken to hospital.

On 1 May an argument broke out between two men within Annabel’s on Vauxhall Street.

One man then struck the other in the face, sending the victim down a flight of stairs.

The victim, in his 20s and from Plymouth, was then punched several times in the face while lying unconscious at the bottom of the stairs.

He suffered a broken nose and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now released an image of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.

If you recognise him or can assist police with information please report online here or telephone 101, quoting crime reference 50230140755.