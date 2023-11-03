Play Brightcove video

Watch Robert Murphy's report

People with disabilities are going "without food" in Bristol because inflation and the cost of living crisis mean they are unable to afford what they need.

Multiple disabled people supported by The Hive Avon centre on the outskirts of the city told ITV West Country that they were struggling to pay their bills.

When asked if he will go without eating sometimes, one man said: "Yeah. Yeah, because I've been struggling with what to spend money on and I'm scared of what I'm spending money with and that, it's that sort of thing."

Another added: "When you go in the shop, everything has gone up. Even running the car has gone up."

A woman in the centre also said she is having to make difficult choices about what to spend her money on.

She said: "I'm having to cut down on my art stuff and teas and coffees when I'm out with my friends and that. I worry because the [price of] food keeps on going up every time."

ITV West Country's report comes following new reach from the University of Bristol which found that a third of disabled people feel it is difficult to pay for food and other essentials.

The study also revealed 27 per cent of disabled households are in financial difficulty, while 27 per cent say it is a constant struggle to meet bills.

Professor Sharon Collard, who worked on the study at the university, said: "Disabled people are one of the groups that has the least financial resilience, they have low incomes.

"On average, they are less able to save and so they can't plan for those unexpected things that happen, they can't plan for things like the cost of living crisis. And that has really negative impacts in terms of disabled people's overall health and wellbeing."

Liz Cooke, who works supporting those with disabilities at The Hive in Avon, said it all boils down to people not being given enough funding from the benefits system.

Liz said: "Some of the guys, especially if they live in residential housing, have £20 a week to live on. Yes, they get their meals and things - but for clothing or anything else, they just don't have the money."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: "We understand the financial pressures people, including disabled people, are currently facing.

"That is why we are providing support worth on average £3,300 per household while bearing on inflation to help everyone's money go further."