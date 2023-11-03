Police are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a 61-year-old man reported missing from the Tintagel area of Cornwall.

Mark Nicholls is originally from Lincolnshire. He was last seen in Tintagel at around 10.30am on Wednesday 1 November.

He is described as a white male, of medium build with light brown hair. He is 5ft 8in tall.

Police believe Mark is still in the Tintagel area. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are asking anyone with CCTV of Fore Street or Atlantic Road to check their systems for any relevant footage.

The force is asking anyone who has seen Mark or knows of his whereabouts to contact them by calling 999 quoting log number 0944 of 02/11/23.