Disruption remains across the South West in the aftermath of Storm Ciarán, with train lines closed and hundreds of homes still without power.

Hundreds of schools across Devon and Cornwall were shut yesterday (2 November) and thousands of homes were left without power, and major travel routes were blocked.

Pondhu Primary School in St Austell remains shut today due to extensive flooding, with the school saying it needs time to “dry and clean the building so the children can return safely”.

Today (3 November), a number of train lines across the region remain closed including services between Plymouth and Penzance.

All lines into Exeter St Davids are also closed due to flooding on the line and disruption is expected until 10am this morning. Lines between Plymouth and Gunnislake also remain closed until further notice.

In Cornwall, lines between Looe and Liskeard have also been closed.

Great Western Railway is urging passengers to ensure they check before travelling, saying disruption is expected to continue throughout the morning.

More than 500 homes across Devon and Cornwall are still without power.