Tributes have been paid to a 'beloved' man who has gone missing at sea in Somerset

Peter Jeffery attempted to rescue a woman and her dog on 29 October by jumping off a jetty at Burnham-on-Sea.

The woman and her dog were recovered from the water safely on 30 October.

But t he 68-year-old, who worked as an estate builder for the Duchy of Cornwall in Newton St Loe, has not been seen since.

The HM Coastguard and Avon and Somerset Police have now ended their search.

His family have paid tribute to Peter in a statement.

They said:"It is with a great deal of sadness that Peter Jeffery RVM, our beloved dad, brother and grampy, who after selflessly jumping into the sea at Burnham-on-Sea to help a woman and her dog who were in difficulty, is still missing.

“As with every aspect of his life, he always put others first before himself, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”

Alastair Martin, Secretary & Keeper of Records at the Duchy of Cornwall added:

“Pete has been a hard-working and loyal colleague of the Duchy since 1981, making him an irreplaceable asset after 42 years of service.

“Frequently described as cheerful and caring, we know he will be deeply missed by colleagues and tenants alike, both of which he helped immeasurably with his positive and bright attitude to always go above and beyond.

"The Duchy will be continuing to support Pete’s family and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”