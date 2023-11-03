Play Brightcove video

The Bristol City board have told ITV News that one of the key reasons behind the club's decision to sack manager Nigel Pearson was that they want promotion to the Premier League.

The club currently sit in the bottom half of the table in the Championship, winning just two of their last seven matches.

Their poor form saw them drop down the table and ultimately the manager Nigel Pearson paid for the slump with his job.

The 60-year-old was two-and-a-half years in to a three-year deal but over recent weeks he had stressed there had been no progress on a deal extension.

Defeat away at Cardiff in the Severnside Derby on Saturday saw him sacked the following day.

Gavin Marshall has now addressed supporters concerns.

The decision caused a stir amongst some corners of the Bristol City fanbase, with the board criticising a lack of transfer budget, lack of ambition, and clarity from those in high positions at the club.

Many called for Club Chairman Jon Lansdown to speak to supporters about the decision.

On Friday, the Bristol Sport Group CEO Gavin Marshall discussed the reasons behind the sacking of Pearson, plans for the future, and what the Lansdown family are thinking of their commitment to the club.

He also discussed the ongoing recruitment process and links to former England and Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard.

Whilst no decision has been made over the role as yet a decision could be made next week.