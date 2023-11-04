An English Heritage blue plaque has been unveiled at a family-run restaurant to celebrate the building's history.

The Old Thatched Cottage restaurant, in Weston-super-Mare is the last surviving thatched house in the town.

Built in 1791, the grade 2 listed cottage is believed to be the oldest building in the town.

The blue plaque was officially unveiled on Wednesday 1 November.

The English Heritage blue plaque scheme celebrates links between notable figures of the past and the buildings in which they lived. Credit: Old Thatched Cottage

Andie Jeffries, daughter of restaurant owner Maria Michael, said: "We are thrilled and immensely proud to be guardians of such an important building and can't wait to share its history with future visitors.

"The installation of the plaque not only ensures that the cottage and restaurant remain firmly on the map but will hopefully encourage more visitors to the town as part of the English Heritage Blue Plaque trail," she added.

The seafront cottage was built as a holiday home for soldier and musician Reverend William Leeves.

Over more than 200 years, it has survived several major sea storms and four fires in its thatched roof.

The cottage has seen numerous changes through the years but has now been owned and operated by the Michael family for more than 60 years.

Bought by Axentis Michael in 1959, the family-run restaurant has been passed down for generations and has recently undergone refurbishment.

Historian Graham Bell, who has been researching the history of the cottage, said it's an "incredible landmark" in the town.

"Reconnecting with history and heritage is so important and this blue plaque recognises the importance of the Old Thatched Cottage to the history of Weston-super-Mare," he said.