A cyclist remains in a life-threatening condition following a crash in Wiltshire.

The collision happened on the A350 near to the Hampton Park roundabout in Melksham at around 8.30pm on Friday 4 November.

A cyclist and a car were involved.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours while investigation work was carried out.

Wiltshire Police is asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 345 of 3 November.