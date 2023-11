The body of a man has been located in the Tintagel area of Cornwall.

Police announced the update on Saturday 4 November.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

Mark Nicholls, 61, from Lincolnshire was reported missing in the Tintagel area on Thursday 2 November.

His family have been made aware of the update.