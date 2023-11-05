Play Brightcove video

Watch Victoria Davies' report

Dozens of illuminated carts returned to Bridgwater on the night of Saturday 4 November as Somerset carnival season got underway.

Around one hundred thousand people turned out for the world-famous event, which sees people and carts compete for the top spot.

Many spend most of the year building their floats, often known in Somerset as 'carts', including thousands of light bulbs and moving parts.

Club members boarded their carts for the journey through the carnival route and performed dance routines or held statuesque poses, depending on the category they entered.

This year, Bridgwater-based club Ramblers were crowned winners of the cart contest.

Just before the event, organiser Dave Stokes said: "I got up this morning and walked into Bridgwater through the town centre and the atmosphere was lovely.

"There are some fantastic entries. I am very excited."

Traditionally, the event ended with a unique firework display known as squibbing.