Cornwall crash leaves road closed and number of people injured

A number of people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Cornwall.

Police were called to the A39 near St Erme at around 12:20pm on Sunday 5 November. The road remains closed in both directions.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix reports: "A39 both ways closed, queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident from A30 Carland Cross to Buckshead Roundabout.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that children and elderly people are involved.

Emergency services are at the scene, with a number of injuries reported, one of which is serious.

Updates to follow