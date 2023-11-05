Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has said the newspaper story which claims the festival’s headliners have been confirmed is “untrue”.

On Saturday 4 October, reports claimed Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay were set to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous festival in June.

Emily Eavis has since said the claims are 'untrue', adding that headliners would be confirmed next year.

On Instagram, Eavis said : “As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury.

“We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day. The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue.

“As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork – but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”

Emily Eavis.

Eavis recently said on the BBC podcast Sidetracked that the line-up for the 2024 festival, taking place from 26-30 June, is still “a little up in the air” but she hopes there will be two female headliners.

She also revealed that a major female artist has been booked for the Legends slot, but did not disclose who.

Tickets for next year’s event were due to go on sale last Thursday and on Sunday morning but were pushed back by two weeks after customers reported issues with their registration.

People have to register in advance to buy tickets for the five-day event in a bid to prevent touting, with the application deadline previously closing on Monday 30 October.

Hours before the first batch of ticket sales, organisers said some fans had claimed they were not made aware that their registrations had expired and “out of fairness” to them the sale was being delayed.

Registration has been reopened until 13 November at 5pm.

T ickets for the festival will now be available for purchase on Thursday 16 November for tickets plus coach and on Sunday 19 November for general admission.

The festival apologised for the late change to the sale dates and urged those interested in buying a ticket to check their registration.

Those who successfully secure tickets will be charged £355 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets and an additional fee will be added for the coach transfer.

No performers for the 2024 festival have been officially announced as yet. Credit: PA

When purchasing, a £75 deposit will be required with the balance due by the first week of April.

Next year’s tickets have increased by £20 from the 2023 prices, which cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee, after a £55 price rise from 2022’s £285.

This year’s festival saw the Arctic Monkeys top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, US rockers Guns N’ Roses on Saturday and Sir Elton John on Sunday night.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens performed in the teatime Legends slot on Sunday afternoon, followed by classic rock outfit Blondie.

