A man has died after being rescued from a creek in a South Hams beauty spot.

Devon and Cornwall Police were notified by the ambulance service at 10.20am on Saturday 4 November, following reports that a man had got into difficulty in the creek at Noss Mayo.

He was recovered from the water and treated by paramedics.

Officers say that sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services the man, in his 70s and believed to be from the area, died at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.