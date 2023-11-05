Wiltshire Police is investigating a number of reports of a man approaching young girls outside of schools in Swindon.

The force has said the reports appear to relate to one person.

It is believed a man attempted to engage in conversation with a number of children in separate incidents.

There has been no suggestion the girls were physically harmed.

In each case, the man is not known to the girls and his behaviour prompted them to raise concerns.

Inspector Stefan Telford of Wiltshire Police said: “We are actively investigating these reports, which appear to relate to one person.

“We recognise the concerns that this will have caused in the local community and we would urge anyone who is approached by someone they don’t know to report such incidents to us immediately.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting log 54230115639.