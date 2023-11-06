A 17-year-old Cornish student has been crowned British surfing champion.

Lauren Sandland is officially the best female surfer in Britain.

This contest, which takes place in Newquay, runs divisions from under 12s to 45+, in male and female categories, and showcases England’s top short boarders and long boarders.

It is the most elite surfing contest in England.

The win secured Lauren an automatic place in the British team to compete in the World Surfing Championships in Puerto Rico next year.

Lauren is the best female surfer in Britain. Credit: Truro and Penwith College

The teenager has achieved the highest accolade she can as a surfer domestically, all while working on her A-Levels.

Lauren, who is studying Physical Education, Maths, and Biology at Truro and Penwith College, said: “I'm so happy to be the new British Women’s Surfing Champion.”

She added that regular sports psychology sessions as part of the college’s Elite Academy. have developed her “mental strength” and thanked Truro College and her tutor for their flexibility and their support.