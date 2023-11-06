An 11-year-old boy has been assaulted and racially abused in Bristol by balaclava-clad teenagers, sparking a police appeal.

The boy was punched multiple times while walking on Hengrove Lane, near the Walsh Avenue park.

The incident happened at around 3.40pm on Wednesday 18 October.

Several racial comments were made by the four offenders, believed to be teenagers, all of whom were white, wearing dark clothing, balaclavas and riding bikes.

PC Olivia Fudge from Avon and Somerset Police said: "This is a shocking incident and it's had a significant impact on the victim.

"There is no room for hate in our communities and we fully understand the impact these crimes can have.

"We take these incidents incredibly seriously and are working hard to track down the people responsible."

The force is asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything to call 101 quoting reference number 5223255071.