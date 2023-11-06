Boy racers could be banned from every street, car park, and outdoor public place in South Gloucestershire under a major new crackdown.The council wants to stop “car cruising” - where drivers and passengers meet to race, perform stunts, and show off their souped-up cars in front of spectators.It is consulting the public on plans to introduce an area-wide public spaces protection order (PSPO) covering the whole district, with fines of £100 for those who breach it.The consultation said: “The PSPO is being proposed due to growing concerns regarding ‘car cruising’ activity throughout the South Gloucestershire Council area.

“Car cruises often result in reports of anti-social behaviour from residents and local businesses who are affected as well as impacting on other road users.“In addition, these often spontaneous events place a significant demand on policing resources, local private security staff and in some cases council resources.”It said the activity endangers other road users and pedestrians and risks damage to property. There's also the sound issue - blaring horns, loud music, revving engines - and obstruction to roads or other land.The order, which the authority has the power to introduce under Antisocial Behaviour legislation, would cover all South Gloucestershire outdoor land, including anywhere that is covered but open to the air on at least one side, where the public has access or is permitted to use with or without payment.Residents can give their comments in the online survey until 1 January here.

Credit: Adam Postans/Local Democracy Reporting Service.