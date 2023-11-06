A fully loaded car transporter came off the road on the M4 motorway this morning causing huge delays.

The large lorry left the carriageway just after Junction 18 eastbound for Bath and overturned.

No one was seriously injured in the incident that happened at around 11am on Monday 6 November.

All traffic was temporarily held as emergency services worked to clear the road and secure the scene.

Emergency services are at the scene as the recovery operation continues. Credit: National Highways

Lanes 1 and 2 were shut until about 12.30pm and motorists were being warned of severe delays as the recovery operation took place.

Drivers faced two miles of congestion on the approach to the crash site.

A National Highways update said: "Recovery continues on the #M4 eastbound between J18 (#Bath) and J17 (#Chippenham) with Lane 1 (of 3) now closed.

"The J18 eastbound entry slip is also closed. There are no delays reported on approach."