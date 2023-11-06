Play Brightcove video

A man who was stabbed in the centre of Bristol leaving him needing emergency care is warning young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

Aodh Breathnach considers himself one of the lucky ones, after surviving a brutal stabbing.

"I was stabbed on the street just over there, I quite quickly ran up the street and found a taxi, and then I was lucky I was really near Bristol Royal Infirmary."

He was stabbed by someone he knew following an altercation on a night out in 2014.

"Early hours of the morning, we exchanged words, to be fair I was angry I didn't hold my tongue either, and quite quickly I found myself in a situation where he was holding a knife to me."

"I was stabbed just under my left eye and in the top of my head. Then I completely blacked out then I was stabbed two more times in my side."

"It could have been so much worse really someone just stabbing frantically at your face without any consideration - I was very lucky."

He said the experience has had a huge psychological impact: "It's just really hard to make sense of a near-death experience and that someone has tried to harm you in that way."

Aodh was stabbed under his left eye and in the top of his head before being stabbed two more times in his torso.

Aodh says fear is a big reason why young people carry weapons: "There's probably a minority that carry weapons for things like status. I just think these young people need support really."

Knife crime campaigner Desmond Brown from Growing Futures has witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of knife crime.

"I've got young people who are going to their sixth funeral of a young person that has died and they're only fourteen. Our young people are fighting a war that the adults either refuse to see or don't want to see."

Desmond carries out knife collections in the local community and says children as young as twelve are carrying weapons and is hoping to dispel the myth around race and knife crime.

"The last knife I took was from a white boy who was scared he would die if he didn't carry a knife. We need to get rid of this idea that it's just black kids that are doing this."

"We need more funding for community groups, we won't enforce our way out of this. What we need to do is get in contact with parents, empower our parents and our schools and our communities."

Aodh says what he went through is not uncommon: "Being stabbed and what happened to me isn't a rare thing - for any young person carrying a weapon there are other ways to get respect, there's other way to have status in life."

"You're a valuable precious human being you know, it's not worth putting your life at risk."

Figures from Avon and Somerset Police show street-based crimes with a knife have increased by 11.6% in the last year.

Knife Crime Lead at Avon and Somerset Police, Mike Vass told ITV News West Country: "As a parent, as a member of the community but also as a police officer we want to see a reduction in any crime and knife crime being so impactive and so concerning for the public we want to see a reduction."

"Policing cannot solve this on its own, we need to stand shoulder to shoulder with the health service, with other emergency services, local authorities, with health care with mental health care and with our young communities, education - that diversion and early engagement with young people is the real key to turning that tide against knife crime."

Aodh who is a documentary maker has been working with young people who have also been victims of knife crime for a new documentary: 'Scars: Surviving a Stabbing'.

By sharing his experience, Aodh hopes he can persuade others to think twice before picking up a knife and as a result, save valuable lives.