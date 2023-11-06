This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Watch Robert Murphy's report here.

A man accused of murdering his former partner 'admitted' her killing in a recording made by a covert police officer, a court has been told.

The footage shows pub chef Darren Osment telling the undercover officer he used a knife on Claire Holland, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Osment, who denies murder, was befriended by the covert officer who used the name 'Paddy O'Hara' in December 2020.

The footage was recorded by a covert camera in Paddy's van in June 2022. In it, Osment tells Paddy: 'It's done. As far as I'm concerned I'm gonna forget about it now.'

Osment talks about using 'knife skills' and makes a slashing motion around his body, the court heard.

The jury had previously heard how he had confessed to throwing Claire's body into a dock. In the covert film, he says: "It's all weighed. It's not gonna come floating up."

When asked by Paddy what he had done with the knife, Osment said "I put it in someone else's knife box a long time ago."

Paddy asks "Is someone else carrying that knife around?"

Osment replies "Yeah. I was just on the agency gig up in Cheltenham and I just slipped it in someone else's."

Watch the covert recording here.

The covert police officer was cross-examined by Osment's defence barrister today.

Ray Tully KC asked Paddy: "The overwhelming majority of disclosures were made by a man who was in drink, would you agree?"

Paddy admitted that he had given at least "a thousand pounds" to Osment, which he spent on drink, cannabis and food.

" Was there any sense of oiling the wheels? Providing him with drink in the hope he was going to be more loose with his tongue?"

" I would prefer he didn’t drink at all," replied Paddy.

" Because of the reliability of what he might say?" asked Mr Tully.

" He was less violent, less aggressive. There was no oiling of the cogs."

Mr Tully referred to a "Conversation Management" document written by Paddy's covert police handler which was written during the deployment. The document quoted Paddy as feeling "frustrated" at an apparent "lack of leakage" [confessions] by Osment.

" In my opinion, we had significant leakage," replied Paddy.

The trial continues.