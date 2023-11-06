Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's reporter Graham Lewis met with the group

Parents, pupils and former staff of a primary school in Devon have taken to the streets to protest against the way the school is run.

The parents say that their children's education has suffered since Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust took over.

The group gathered outside South Tawton Primary School in the village of South Zeal near Okehampton to show their anger.

Louise Taylor, whose children attend the school said the children are struggling with consistency after several members of staff were made redundant.

"They've taken away our TAs (teaching assistants). The teachers have no support, our year six children were sitting outside eating their lunch in the rain because they got rid of all our TAs so there are not enough people to supervise them at lunchtime in the classroom.

"The kids don't know who's going to be teaching them from one day to the next and we’ve got to do something."

However, the trust says staff allowed the children to eat outside when it was "lovely weather".

In a statement, it said: "We took the opportunity of the lovely weather earlier this term to give some pupils the chance to enjoy their lunch outdoors on occasion.

"Additionally, there are always staff on duty both inside and outside during lunchtimes".

Children from the school also joined the parents and former-staff on the march

The parents and children gathered at the playing fields before the march - and were joined by former head teacher Sarah Marvin, who was made redundant in the summer.

She said: "I really believe in this community and these children. I don't think they have the education or the experiences and development that they need.

"I think the staff are unhappy. The children are unhappy, the parents are unhappy. It's time something changed."

Four teaching assistants at the school, which has 220 pupils, have also been made redundant this year - Jane White was one of them.

Talking about the school, she said: "My children went there, I went there, my parents were at that school.

"It's just so awful that these children are having to put up with what they're having to put up with. I mean, there seems to be money for the people that are sat in offices but no money put into the children in the school."

The march was carefully planned, with the children attending missing registration but being back at school before the start of lessons.

One parent, Leif Tarry, said: "A school is rated good by Ofsted does not lose five teachers in the space of six weeks.

"What we're seeing is that, you know, I'm wondering whether they're attempting to close the school it's a systematic dismantling of a school which provided happiness and joy and education to our children."

The Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust runs three secondary schools and 14 primary schools in the area.

In a statement, the trust said: “We are aware of a small number of individuals taking part in a demonstration following the news that some staff have decided to leave at the end of this term.

"The colleagues who will be leaving us at the end of this term have chosen to leave due to individual reasons and we wish them all the very best in their futures. However, we have been working hard to create contingency plans to ensure there is minimal disruption to learning, including providing extra support to the few classes that are affected.

"A full recruitment process is currently underway so we will be able to welcome new colleagues in January who will help to maintain the high standard of education we deliver for pupils."