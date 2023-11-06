Puppies in 'shocking state' rescued as bellies 'bulging with worms'

A litter of spaniel puppies has been rescued from a house in West Cornwall after being found in a "shocking state".

National Animal Welfare Trust said the puppies had long, "grimy" claws, bellies that were "bulging with worms" and tails and legs which were stained yellow from sitting in urine and faeces.

Their condition was so bad that rescuers had to wear boiler suits and gloves to handle them.

The charity, based in Hayle, was called to reports of three puppies soaked in their own mess. When the team arrived to collect the dogs, which had been given up by their owner, it became clear they had spent a lot of their time trapped in a crate.

Amy Hall, fundraising and supporter relations officer, said: "As the van door opens, the first thing to hit you is the smell followed by three scared faces, ears back, eyes wide, tails down.

"They had come from a home where they had spent a lot of their time shut in a crate together."

She added: "It could be easy to judge a situation at this point but we want to make something clear. We are here to help and ensure that nobody struggles to the point that things get out of hand. No matter how bad the situation, we want to offer our help, judgement-free."

In their first few days in the shelter to trio had three baths, took part in a puppy classes, played in the fields and had lots of walks and cuddles from the team.