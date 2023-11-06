A first class dinner menu from the Titanic has been discovered revealing what guests ate just days before the ship sank.

The menu included oysters, tornados of beef, spring lamb and mallard duck.

It is going on sale at an auction house in Devizes and is expected to fetch up to £60,000.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: "We can find no other surviving examples of a first-class 11 April dinner menu.

"The menu is a remarkable survivor from the most famous Ocean liner of all time.”

The Titanic hit an iceberg on 14 April 1912 with 1,500 passengers on board. It sank in the early hours of the following day.

The menu was discovered in a photo album from the 1960s by the daughter and son-in-law of a historian from Canada. Len Stephenson had collected and preserved many records before he died.

The menu, which shows some signs of water damage, will go on sale at Henry Aldridge and Son in Devizes on 11 November.

It is estimated to fetch between £50,000 and £60,000.