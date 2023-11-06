Six people have been arrested after two men were reportedly robbed at knifepoint in Dorchester.

Two men sitting in a parked car in School Close were approached by two other men at around 1.45am on Sunday 5 November.

It is alleged one of the suspects produced a knife and threatened one of the victims before they handed over cash and an Armani bag.

No one was physically injured.

The incident was reported to Dorset Police and six people have been arrested.

A 16-year-old boy, three 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery. A woman, 19, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Detective Inspector Rhys Griffiths, of County CID, said: “A full investigation is underway into this incident, including house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

“We believe the suspects may have been travelling in and around the Dorchester area immediately after the incident and I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of the morning, or has any information that may assist our investigation, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230175294.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.