People looking to get their hands on their own piece of paradise could be in luck - as two pubs on the Isles of Scilly are up for sale.

The Turks Head on the small island of St Agnes is up for sale as is The Mermaid Inn is on the larger island of St Mary's.

St Agnes is the southernmost populated island of the Isles of Scilly, which is just a mile wide and home to less than 100 people.

But despite the island's small population, the busy summer tourist season makes it a popular spot and The Turks Head is being marketed for £795,000.

The agents selling the pub say it's "situated on a unique and idyllic prominent waterside location".

The Mermaid Inn on St Mary's in the Isles of Scilly is up for sale for £2m Credit: Google streetveiw

The Mermaid Inn is on the larger island of St Mary's and is up for sale for £2 million. It's located by St Mary Harbour with sea views. There are also views of neighbouring islands Samson, Bryher and Tresco

The property is set across four floors with the first and second floors housing staff accommodation, including six bedrooms.

Kevin Marsh, from Savills, says: "The Isle of Scilly welcomes over 100,000 visitors each year, and The Mermaid Inn – with its highly-desirable location – is a unique opportunity to those looking for an investment opportunity in the heart of this prime tourist destination."