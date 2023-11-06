'Very impressive parking' - Bristol fire crews called to car stuck on top of hedge
Firefighters in Bristol were called to what they described as a "very impressive" piece of parking when a car got stuck on top of a hedge.
Bedminster Fire Station shared a photo of the incident on Sunday 5 November.
They said: "Bonfire weekend never fails to keep us on our toes.
"(We were called to) everything from a sausage dog stuck in decking, water rescues, plenty of tracking down bonfires, a large shed fire caused by fireworks and this very impressive piece of parking..."
The photo shows a car wedged on top of a hedge.
The fire service confirmed all passengers got out safely, saying: "All out safe, just the flying car left in situ."