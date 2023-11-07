Bristol City announce Liam Manning as new head coach

Bristol City have confirmed Liam Manning will take over as the club's new head coach.

The 38-year-old has signed a three and a half year deal and will take charge of the team's match against QPR on Saturday.

He had led Oxford United to second position in League One this season.

Speaking of his new role, Manning said he is looking forward to working with what he believes is an exciting squad.

"This is a terrific opportunity and one that I’m really looking forward to," he said.

"If you look at the vision of the club and where they want to get to and how they want to get there I think there is really good fit and alignment with my journey and where I want to get to.

“You want players that you can coach and are mouldable and on an upward trajectory in their career. I think that brings certain behaviours in terms of drive, intensity and ambition which align with how we want to work.”

On the appointment Bristol City Chairman Jon Lansdown said: “Liam is a great fit for the club and the style of play we want.

"He has a very detailed approach to coaching, improving players and getting the best out of them as his record at MK Dons and Oxford United shows, while he has valuable experience within the (Manchester) City Group and in Belgium.

“As soon as we made the change Liam was our first choice and we are grateful to Oxford United for the extremely professional way they have approached the departure of someone who was doing a fantastic job for them.

“We are excited about the arrival of Liam and Chris and fulfilling the ambition we all have for the club with this talented and committed group of players.”

The news comes nine days after the club parted company with Nigel Pearson.

That decision came off the back of a period of poor form that included five defeats in the Robins last seven matches.

The decision to relieve the 60-year-old of his managerial duties drew criticism from corners of the fanbase.

It also led to comments about the board and management of the club, including over the lack of investment in the playing squad.

The club's board did agree to an interview with ITV West Country in which they addressed some of the comments made by supporters.

They also doubled-down on their desire to win promotion to the Premier League this year.