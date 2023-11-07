Police have said they are 'extremely concerned' about the welfare of a man who has gone missing from the Highworth area in Wiltshire.

Brian Bembridge, who is 72-years-old, has not been seen since 7:30pm on Monday 6 November.

He is said to usually be wearing a jumper with ferrets on it and is described as a white man, with short grey hair.

Brian is believed to have been wearing dark trousers, a dark blue shirt, navy shoes and possibly wearing checked glasses when he went missing.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "If anyone has any information about Brian’s whereabouts please call us on 101 quoting log number 75 of today (07/11)."