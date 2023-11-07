Concerns are growing for the welfare of a woman who is missing from her home in Cornwall.

Roxanne Roberts is believed to have left an address in Porthtowan some time between 1am and 8am on Monday 6 November.

The 39-year-old is often spotted walking coastal paths surrounding her home village including in Portreath, St Agnes and Perranporth.

She is described as a white female of slim build, with shoulder length dark hair, which is half-dyed red. She is 5ft 10in tall. She may be wearing a grey cardigan and matching bottoms.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Roxanne is an avid walker who frequents the coastal paths surrounding Porthtowan, Portreath, St Agnes and Perranporth area.

"If you have seen Roxanne, or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 254 of 6/11/23."