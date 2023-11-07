A woman has died after crashing into a lamppost in Bristol.

Police were called to Pepys Close in Saltford to reports that a BMW 320D had hit a lamppost and a stationary vehicle shortly before 6:40pm on Monday 6 November.

Paramedics also attended and declared the driver, a woman in her 70s, dead at the scene.

A passenger in the BMW survived the crash without any injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours, but reopened shortly before 1am on Tuesday 7 November.

Officers are now carrying out house-to-house enquiries and are urging anyone who has doorbell or CCTV footage that may provide further information to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone who may have footage are being encouraged to contact Avon and Somerset Police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5223271643.