A man has been arrested after more than 1kg of cannabis and thousands of pounds in cash were found at a Somerset house.

A package found at Heathrow Worldwide Distribution Centre led officers to the discovery at the property in south Somerset.

Border Force officers discovered a 1.3kg package of cannabis at the centre in April this year.

They tested the package and confirmed that the package had an estimated street value of more than £10,000.

Avon and Somerset Police then started an investigation into the address the package was bound for.

Officers carried out a search of the address on Monday 30 October and found 1.1kg of cannabis and almost £30,000 in cash at the property.

A man, 30, has been arrested on suspicion of importation of controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.

The drugs and money were seized and the man was released under investigation.

Police say officers will now carry out further enquiries including forensic examinations and interviews.