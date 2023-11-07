Detectives are appealing for help in identifying a man as part of an investigation into an alleged arson attack in Bristol.

Police have released images of an individual they would like to speak to, following a fire at a residential property on East Street in Bedminster at about 1am on Thursday 18 May.

The flames caused significant damage to the building, though nobody was hurt.

Detective Sergeant Mike Coleman said: “Enquiries, including forensics and house-to-house, have since been completed.

A second image of a man caught on CCTV, who police would like to speak to. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

“We are now asking the public if they recognise the man in the photographs and can help us identify him. He had a small or medium-sized dog with him at the time.

"Anyone who can help our enquiries is asked to please contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5223115258.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via its website or on 0800 555111."