Watch Jacquie Bird's chat with club chairman Simon Hallett.

Plymouth Argyle Chairman Simon Hallett says the search is on for a new investor to take the Pilgrims into the Premier League.

He has outlined his five-year plan for Argyle, which includes getting the club to a safe top six position in the Championship.

Mr Hallett said: "Part of the mission means that we are going to need a lot more capital and more capital means that I will be giving up some control.

"I hope it doesn't mean I'm going to have to give up the chairmanship, because I like being the chairman of Plymouth Argyle."

He said the vision is for the club to be respected in the South West and beyond, through a plan built on five key pillars:

1. "Fan, visitor, and partner experience - with an intent to create an environment where our supporters, visitors and partners feel valued, engaged, and emotionally connected to the club.

2. "Financial Strength - with an intention to continue to operate sustainably and invest in key identified areas providing the club with long term financial strength and growth.

3. "Brand and sense of place - with Argyle keen on creating a clear, authentic, and compelling identity that is deeply connected to its geographical, cultural, and historical roots.

4. "People are integral to everything we do and will be the ones who deliver this new strategy. That is why they form our fourth pillar, as Argyle looks to become recognised as the employer of choice in the region and beyond, by creating an environment that allows our people to excel both on and off the pitch.

5. "Efficiency and ways of working with decision-making being process-oriented and data-led, enabling us to outperform competitors on and off the pitch."

